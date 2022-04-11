Southeast Texas native opens Firehouse Subs location in Lumberton, vows to give back to 'hometown heroes'

Arnaud is dedicated to giving back through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has granted more than $105,000 in the greater Beaumont-Port Arthur area.

LUMBERTON, Texas — Firehouse Subs has officially opened its first location in Lumberton, which is owned by a Southeast Texas native.

Chris Arnaud is the son of a former Beaumont firefighter who served for over three decades. Not only was Arnaud impressed with the food at Firehouse Subs from the very beginning, but also the brand's dedication to support local first responders, according to a news release from Firehouse Subs.

"I was born in Beaumont and grew up in Lumberton so growing the Firehouse Subs brand in my own backyard has truly been a dream come true,” said Arnaud.

Arnaud opened his first location as a franchisee in Port Arthur in 2020, but didn't want to just stop there.

“I can’t wait to share what makes this restaurant special with the Lumberton community through serving hot and hearty subs while giving back to our hometown heroes,” he said.

The new Community Design restaurant concept provides a repositioned ordering area and designated space for online pick-up orders, plus the new back-of-the-house layout provides a more efficient workflow for the restaurant’s crew members, according to the release.

The Lumberton restaurant is the brand’s 22nd location to feature the new design.

It is located at at 301 N. LHS Drive, Suite #100 and operates Monday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Arnaud is dedicated to sharing the brand’s commitment to giving back through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has granted more than $105,000 in the greater Beaumont-Port Arthur area.

A portion of every purchase at any Firehouse Subs in the U.S. benefits the foundation, which helps provide lifesaving equipment and resources to first responders and public safety organizations across the country.