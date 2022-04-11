West Brook High School student in custody after weapon confiscated, classes resume as normal

The lockdown was soon lifted and all students and staff are safe and going about their school day, according to a statement from Principal Nicholas Phillips.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A West Brook High School student is in custody after administration was notified a a student in possession of a fireman on campus Monday morning.

A statement from the West Brook High School principal:

Administrators were notified this morning that a student was in the possession of a firearm on campus. The team swiftly responded following BISD protocols and placed the campus in lockdown. BID Police took the student into custody and the weapon was confiscated immediately, with the assistance of the Beaumont Police Department. All students and staff are safe and going about their school day. The safety and security of our students and staff is our priority, and we take every report very seriously. I would like to take this opportunity to urge our families to talk with children about the importance of reporting anything they see or hear that is suspicious. I truly appreciate your continued support of West Brook High School.