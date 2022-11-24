Southeast Texas drought stunts tree growth at M&M Christmas Tree Farm

Gabe Urbina says last year they had 14-foot trees and this year, tree height is between six and eight feet.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMSHIRE, Texas — With Thanksgiving on its way out, Christmas tree shopping is already on people's minds.

While inflation didn't take a huge hit on most Christmas tree farms in the region, the drought has affected some aspects of the shopping experience.

Owner of M&M Christmas Tree Farm in Hamshire Gabe Urbina says families looking to buy a real tree this year will see a big difference from previous years.

"The drought really took a toll on us and so so we've lost some of our growth. We didn't lose any trees, but they didn't grow as much and so we have a little bit smaller crop this year," Urbina said.

He says last year they had 14-foot trees and this year, tree height is between six and eight feet.

Although disappointing to some, not everyone needs a big Christmas tree to get in the holiday spirit.

Eli Rayburn found not one, but two Christmas trees to take home. His mom had higher expectations, although.

Just like everyone else, Christmas tree farms are also facing inflation, but Urbina says they decided to absorb the extra costs and keep prices the same.

"This is a lot of folks family tradition and we still want to make this a very affordable experience," Urbina said.

Although trees may not be up to par this year, Urbina still wants to provide the best experience to shoppers.

"We have a booth set up for taking photos so you can kind of commemorate the experience with your family and stuff. We give away free hot chocolate. It's a little slice of the hallmark channel in Southeast Texas," he said.

Urbina says last year they sold out of trees by the first weekend in December, so he encourages those who want a real tree to head out and shop soon.

Hours of Operation:

Closed Thanksgiving Day

December 1st through 11th:

Thursday and Friday: 2PM – 5PM

Saturday and Sunday: 9:30AM – 5PM