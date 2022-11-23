Southeast Texas, we're in great paws

Port Arthur Deputy Fire Marshal Antonio Mitchell has trained his best friend and work partner, Avespa, to sniff out dangerous devices.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — They say that a dog is a man’s best friend and this duo proves that to be true.

Port Arthur Deputy Fire Marshal Antonio Mitchell has trained his best friend and work partner, Avespa, to sniff out dangerous devices.

Once a Port Arthur Arson Detective, Mitchell’s love for dogs eventually lead him to a career training animals for the last twelve years.

four years ago, the two teamed up and since then, the Deputy and Avespa have traveled all over the region, servicing areas from Jasper down to Port Arthur.

Avespa has completed hours of training with her partner and best friend and is said by Mitchell, to have a nose that can pick up more than 2,000 different odors.

This came in handy in 2018, when Avespa helped “sniff out” the dangerous device that was planted at a Beaumont Starbucks.

“Being in a real-life situation where you have to depend on this dog, to make the right decision or do the right thing. The dog is a tool not necessarily knows everything. So, we work together” said, Mitchell.

The Deputy also said that Avespa’s success rate in finding narcotics and explosives is 100 percent.

Avespa is currently the one-and-only bomb sniffing dog in Southeast, Texas.