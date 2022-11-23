Port Arthur quarterback Davion Wilson's drive to win elevates Titans football

In Port Arthur's 52-50 win over Frisco Wakeland, Wilson had two touchdowns for 343 yards and three touchdowns rushing for 118 yards.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Memorial Titans are chasing their first state championship title with quarterback Davion Wilson setting the tempo.

“I just think, more than anything, he wants to win and he understands how you gotta practice and that stuff is showing up in late-game situations,” said Titans head football coach Brian Morgan.

“Being around to it, you get kind of comfortable, and I feel like I can talk to the guys now, so it’s just been amazing to take on that role and be a leader of this team,” said Wilson. “I put all my trust in my coach. I mean Coach Bevil a great coach. Coach Morgan a great coach. I just put all my trust in them and just execute.”

Last week Wilson led the Titans to a quadruple overtime 52-50 win over Frisco Wakeland. The senior finished the game with five total touchdowns, three rushing and two passing totaling for 461 yards. He also was perfect two for two on two-point conversions.

“It feels really good. I’ve gotta give all praise to my O-Line,” said Wilson. “I haven’t been sacked in like four or five games. They giving me time back there to make plays, process things, I’ve got great athletes everywhere on the field that’s making plays for me. It’s a blessing to be here.”

“He’s just a hardworking kid that just wants to win, has a will to win, and at the end of the game just wanted a chance to get the ball back one more time,” said Coach Morgan. “He was frustrated he didn’t get in the end zone on the previous possession when he got stopped on the one. He just wanted the ball back and wanted one more chance.”

Ball to play another week is what Wilson said is his focus as the Titans are three games away from the big stage.