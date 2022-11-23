Port Arthur Memorial Titans welcome the challenge ahead in the Regional Round of high school football playoffs

The Titans play Longview Lobos Friday at 7 p.m. in Abe Martin Stadium.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Memorial Titans are one of six southeast Texas teams playing in the Regional Round of high school football playoffs Friday.

The Titans beat Frisco Wakeland 52-50 in 4OT to advance to Regionals.

This Friday the Titans head to Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin to face an undefeated top-ranked Longview Lobos team.

Friday's matchup is the first time the Titans and Lobos will meet as Port Arthur looks for it's second Regional Round win.

In 2018, head coach John King lead Longview to its first State Championship since 1937 after the Lobos beat West Brook 35-35, however, the Titans say they aren't intimidated.

"They've got some good players," said Titans head coach Brian Morgan. "We've got some good players as well and there's not many times in our time here where we've necessarily been the underdog, and so, I think it allows you to play loose. There's not a lot of pressure and really it all comes to the belief amongst this room is what really matters. It doesn't matter what's on the outside."