Southeast Texas Democrats, Republicans react to the overturning of Roe v. Wade

BEAUMONT, Texas — The fallout continues after a landmark decision from the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Texas has already banned all abortions. A recent poll done by the University of Texas shows a majority of Texans do not agree with the states decision.

According to the poll, 39% of Texans feel that by law, abortions should be a personal choice, and 28% percent feel abortions should only be allowed in cases of rape, incest or when a woman's life is in danger.

There has been a mix of reactions in Southeast Texas following the Supreme Court's decision. Some Texas Republicans are cheering the end of Roe v. Wade, while some Democrats are vowing to fight back in November.

"The news coming down from the Supreme Court was very disappointing,” Joseph Trahan, former Democratic chair, said.

Trahan feels the news is heartbreaking for women across the country.

“There are women who are victims of horrific crimes like rape, who become pregnant, and so all of these issues together to me creates quite an alarm for people,” Trahan said.

Some Texas Republicans not only agree with the decision but also feel it was was necessary.

"In 2019, we are aborted 630 pregnancies since Roe v. Wade was enacted, and that was what 50 plus years ago,” Joe Evans, Republican party chair, said. “Twenty million Black pregnancies have been aborted, and so at some point, this thing got way out of hand."

The tones from both sides are drastically different. However, both Republicans and Democrats agree the impact of this historic decision will be felt through the next elections, midterms this fall.

"Take heed, make note of what is taking place,” Trahan said. “Pay attention to who it is and what party is promoting. The disintegration of certain rights and do something about it. Educate the people around you on the importance of this upcoming midterm election."

Evans feels the Southeast Texas community should wait and see how things play out.

"Let's give this thing time to further play out before we start attacking each other,” Evans said. “We're not going to always agree on every issue. We're not going to always come together on every single policy, but at least we can respect each other."