List : Independence Day celebrations happening around Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas — Americans across the nation are getting ready to celebrate the freedom that those that came before them fought for on Independence Day.

Across Southeast Texas, plenty of events are happening on and before July 4 to commemorate the day. Most of the events promise food, fun and most importantly fireworks!

12News made a list of events going on Southeast Texas, so the community could know where to go to celebrate. This is not an exhaustive list. If there are other Independence Day celebrations not mentioned in this article, please email 12News@12NewsNow.com.

Beaumont

When: Monday, July 4, 2022 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Event Center Of Southeast Texas located at 700 Crockett Street

Admission: Free

About: This "sensational salute to our nation’s history will have live entertainment, food trucks, a beer garden and the largest fire works show in Southeast Texas. Curse and the Cure, Mambo Jazz Kinds, Pop Gun and more will perform.

There will also be a performance by the Symphony of Southeast Texas at the Julie Rogers Theatre at 8 p.m. Lawn chairs, blankets and coolers but might be search. No outside alcohol is allowed on event grounds.

When: Monday, July 4, 2022 at 6 p.m.

Where: Pour Brothers Brewery located at 585 Wall Street

Admission: Free

About: The Pour Brothers Brewery is inviting the Beaumont community to go out and enjoy, "some backyard BBQ fun ."

The event is set to have the ,"biggest and best" firework show in Beaumont, starting at 9 p.m. Attendees can bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets.

There will also be a 4th of July hotdog eating contest, and the brewery is set to give out free 4th of July swag.

Port Arthur

When: Monday, July 4, 2022 from 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Where: Carl A Parker Multipurpose Center located at 1800 Lakeshore Drive

Admission: Free

About: This event will have music, ice cream and family events in the Carl Parker Multipurpose Center from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. The Ace Blues Band will perform live, and it will also have face painting, a gaming truck and a balloon artist.

Motiva will serve free ice cream while supplies last.

The event will lead up to an annual fireworks show over the canal. The fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. and there with be ,"plenty of room along the seawall adjacent to the college." Lawn chairs are permitted.

Nederland

When: Monday, July 4, 2022 at 5 p.m.



Where: C Doornbos Park located 2301 Avenue H

Admission: Free

About: This event will have food, fun and fireworks. The pool opens at 5 p.m., Still Cruisin' will take the stage at 7 p.m. The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m.

Port Neches

When: Monday June 27, 2022 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Summer's Abbey Flooring Center at 3161 Nall Street

Admission: Free

About: Summer's Abbey Flooring Center is hosting their annual 4th of July free flag giveaway. The giveaway will be held from June 27, 2022 to July 4, 2022.

Community members can go pick up their free 3' x 5' American flag, but there is a limit of one per family.