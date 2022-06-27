17-year-old sentenced to 5 years in connection with 2021 armed robbery outside of Parkdale Mall

Christopher Wright Jr. pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and evading detention with a motor vehicle.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 17-year-old from Beaumont will spend the next five years in prison for his involvement in an armed robbery that happened outside of Parkdale Mall.

Christopher Wright Jr. pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and evading detention with a motor vehicle. Wright is one of three suspects in carjacking that took place in Beaumont's North end.

Wright appeared before Judge Raquel West on Monday morning. She delivered his sentence.

The two other suspects in connection with the robbery are 17-year-old Tayshaun Mills and a 16-year-old. Mills was the gunman and was sentenced to 10 years.

It is unknown what charges if any the 16-year-old faces.

The robbery happened on Friday, September 17, 2021. A Beaumont Police officer was driving around Parkdale Mall shortly after 7 p.m., when mall dispatch told them a robbery had taken place near the front of the mall.





The victim flagged down the officer as they were approaching the front of the mall. The victim told the officer he had been held at gunpoint by three men who stole his red 2014 Kia Sportage, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The victim said the suspects left headed towards Dowlen Road.

The victim told the officer that he was in the passenger seat of his vehicle when a man, later identified as Mills, opened the door. Mills then pointed a gun at the victim and told him to get out of the car.

As he was getting out of his Kia, the victim noticed two other men approaching his car from behind. The suspects left the scene with Mills driving the car.

The officer got a description of Kia and the suspects and used his radio to alert other police in the area. As he was giving out the description, another officer saw a Kia that matched it.

When the officer attempted to stop the car, the driver refused to stop and a chase began. The chase ended near the Sterling Pruitt Center.

The suspect got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot but were caught. Officers were able to identify the driver at the time the vehicle crashed as Christopher Wright.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.