Southeast Texas cybersecurity experts warn shoppers that hackers are more active, aggressive during holiday season

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas cybersecurity experts said this Cyber Monday, there are new worries about privacy as online hackers have become more active and aggressive.

Charles Teel own SR2 Solutions, a cybersecurity authority in Southeast Texas. Teel said there is an arms race between cybersecurity experts and online hackers.

“The last couple of years the FBI has seen huge increases in reports to their computer crime database, and they're expecting even more this year, because people are doing a whole lot more shopping online since the start of the pandemic,” Teel said.

While sharing credit or debit card information, experts said there are a few safety tips that Southeast Texans should keep in mind during the holidays.

Online shoppers should make sure they are dealing with reputable sources. Experts said that even websites that look legitimate could be scammers looking to get personal information.

Cybersecurity experts warn that if a deal seems too good to be true, it is most likely a cyberattack. Facebook officials encourage shoppers to watch out for bad reviews.

“Are they promising you those new earbuds for $35 instead of the actual asking price,” Lory Moylan, public police manager at Facebook said. “A price that's too good to be true is probably a good sign that the product is never going to come or it's maybe a counterfeit.”

Experts said that on the other side of phone and computer screens, there are hackers waiting to steal money and personal information.

“Our social media tracks everything we do,” Lauri Arnold-Calder, Lamar Institute of Technology Business Technologies department chair, said. “The apps on our devices are tracking everything we do, all of our tendencies, so are the bad guys.”

Experts also suggests that those shopping for the holidays designate one credit or debit card for online purchases. Shoppers are encouraged to check their bank statements frequently to make sure no one is stealing their money.

If someone has been defrauded online, experts said they should call their bank immediately to let them know. This way the bank can assist victims in taking the proper steps, such as canceling and ordering a new card.

A great deal of times cyberattacks are tied to something bigger, experts said. Those who commit cyber crimes are usually a part of trans-national organized crime group. There are many reasons cyber crimes are on the rise.

“Any of us, if we could find a business that lucrative, we would be in it in a heartbeat,” Arnold-Calder said. “The business of, unfortunately of, cyber crime is very lucrative.”

Arnold-Calder said she is on a mission to train the next generation of cyber police. LIT offers a cybersecurity awareness course, where students are trained on how to be more aware of and prevent cybercrimes.

“Part of the day has to be dedicated to keeping you, your employees, your company, you customers, keeping them safe,” Arnold-Calder said.

In 2019, the Federal Bureau of Investigations said more than 38 thousand Texans fell victim to an online crime. Experts highly encourage Southeast Texans to keep their guard up while shopping online this holiday season.