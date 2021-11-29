18th Annual Main Street Market opens Thursday at Beaumont Civic Center

The market is a three-day, one-stop holiday shopping extravaganza featuring merchandise from more than 100 vendors from Texas and across the country.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Junior League of Beaumont's Main Street Market opens Thursday, Dec. 2 and runs through Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Beaumont Civic Center.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a December 3rd, 2020 newscast.)

The Main Street Market of Beaumont is a three-day, one-stop holiday shopping extravaganza featuring merchandise from more than 100 vendors from Texas and across the country.

Attendees can shop for clothing, gourmet foods, children’s items, jewelry and more during the market.

There will also be live entertainment, raffles and an opportunity to get a picture with Santa.

All proceeds support the League’s continual work throughout the community through projects, community assistance funds and scholarships.

Hours of operation:

Thursday, Dec. 2: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Last year, they operated at a 75 percent capacity due to COVID-19 but were still able to donate more than $60,000 to non-profits in the area.

In 2019, they were able to contribute $45,000.

12News is a proud media sponsor of the Junior League of Beaumont's 18th Annual Main Street Market.