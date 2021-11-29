Port Arthur Police confirm female body found on Pleasure Island

An autopsy has been ordered for the female victim.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Detective Herbert with the Port Arthur Police Department confirmed Monday afternoon the body of a female was located near North Levee Rd. on Pleasure Island.

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Marc DeRouen pronounced the victim deceased. An autopsy has been ordered.

It is unknown how long she had been there.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

