Southeast Texans reminisce on 'Suga's' after restaurant announces it's closing after 16 years

Suga's Deep South Cuisine and Jazz Bar announced they will serve up their last customers on December 29.

BEAUMONT, Texas — One of the last restaurants in downtown Beaumont is closing its doors. Suga's Deep South Cuisine and Jazz Bar will serve their last customers next week.

It's a prominent landmark in downtown Beaumont.

Aside from its delish food and drinks, it's known for hosting grand weddings, birthdays, and company parties.

For people who drove from Houston and Louisiana, Suga's was known as the diamond in the rough. But for locals, they looked at Suga's as a destination spot.

At 416 Bowie Street, you'll find the downtown staple.

“We've had many functions there and it was Suga's, Suga's,” Beaumont City Councilman Audwin Samuel said.

After 16 years, Suga's will soon just be sentimental yearning for folks like Samuel.

“Treasure book, it's a treasure book of memories,” Samuel said.

Rosalind Hall'hiner director of operations said the outpouring of love is touching.

“They are blowing up my phone with like, no, and no, you can't close and I know this isn't true and you know mostly no's,” Hall'hiner said.

It's one of Beaumont’s black-owned restaurants located in the heart of downtown.

“From the beginning, Dr. Heiner he loves music, jazz. he loves art, and he loves dining,” Hall'hiner said.

With those three components, Suga's became the place to be!

“I mean, there were weddings here and rehearsal dinners and baby showers and birthday parties and there was Mardi Gras in there. I mean, just so many things that we're going to remember,” Hall'hiner said.

Hundreds of loyal customers took to Facebook to share their own stories from over the years.

“The people...the people, we've met so many individuals,” Hall'hiner said.

Suga's was bought by a Houston company named Hearsay.

“Everything has a time and is the time just felt right and we were approached and Dr. Heiner just decided to take the deal,” Hall'hiner said.

This building will be under construction for a few months and is planning to reopen under a new name around March of next year.

So while there are still a few days before it's so long, Suga’s Samuel is taking in all of the amazing moments it gave him.

“It's very special and the people were very warm there. even on cold days, it was warm inside,” Samuel said.

Suga's last hoorah will be next Wednesday with surprised guests.

