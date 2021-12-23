Beaumont man arrested, accused of DWI with an open container in fatal Wednesday night wreck on Hwy. 124

The 26-year-old Beaumont man left the scene of the fatal crash but was later found by troopers.

HAMSHIRE, Texas — A Beaumont man has been arrested in connection with a Wednesday night wreck on Highway 124 that left one person dead and another injured.

(Editor's note: The above video is from a Dec. 22, 2021 newscast.)

Armando Olvera, 26, has been arrested and is charged with "accident involving injury or death" and driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

Olvera is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail. A bond has not been set yet.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22 on State Highway 124 at the intersection of Craigen Road. Olvera was traveling northeast on the highway in a 1994 Mack dump truck and a 2010 Toyota was traveling behind him.

An investigation revealed that the driver of the Toyota struck the back of the dump truck for an unknown reason, according to a DPS release. Olvera fled the scene but was later located uninjured by troopers.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth to be treated for their injuries. The passenger of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the driver and passenger of the Toyota have yet to be confirmed, according to the release.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From Texas DPS release:

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a fatal crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on state Highway 124 at the intersection of Craigen Road today, Dec. 22, 2021.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 5:15 p.m. a 1994 Mack dump truck was traveling northeast followed by a 2010 Toyota SUV. It's reported, that for an unknown reason at this time, the Toyota struck the rear of the dump truck. The dump truck fled the scene and was later located by Troopers.

The driver of the Mack, identified as 26-year-old Armando Olvera of Beaumont was not injured.

The identities of the driver and passenger of the Toyota have not been confirmed at this time. The driver was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital and the passenger was pronounced deceased on scene by a Jefferson County Justice of the Peace.

