Beaumont’s downtown restaurant ‘Suga’s’ to close at the end of 2021

BEAUMONT, Texas — Suga’s Deep South Cuisine & Jazz Bar announced it's closing its doors after 16 years of service to the Southeast Texas community.

It’s one of Beaumont’s Black-owned restaurants located in the heart of downtown at 416 Bowie Street.

For nearly two decades, the deep south cuisine provided classic southern dishes and desserts for Southeast Texans.

On Wednesday, the restaurant’s management team announced that the thousands of people who once came through their doors would no longer have that chance after 2021.

Suga’s will be closed from Friday, Dec. 24- Sunday, Dec. 26. The downtown staple will be back open Monday, Dec. 27 and the last day the restaurant will be open is Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.

The restaurant’s management team took to Facebook to share the farewell message and to thank the Southeast Texas community for its support over the years.

A representative from Suga's told 12News the restaurant building was bought by a Houston-area landmark hospitality group named Hearsay. The building will be under construction for a few months and is planning to reopen under a new name around March 2022.

