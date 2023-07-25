Private plane forced to make hard landing at Jack Brooks Airport after parts of landing gear fall in yard of Nederland homes

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter tells 12News the landing gear fell off in flight and landed in the yards of two homes in the 1700 block of North 34th St.

NEDERLAND, Texas — A private plane was forced to make a hard landing at Jack Brooks Regional Airport after multiple pieces of landing gear fell into the yards of two Nederland homes

The plan was forced to do a hard landing at the airport nearby.

Airport Manager Alex Rupp tells 12News they are waiting on the Federal Aviation Administration to arrive so they can remove the plan from the runway.

Rupp also confirms the pilot is OK.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Shana Clark tells 12News the plane is a crop duster.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.