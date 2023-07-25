x
Inmate who briefly escaped from Orange County transport officers in Denver now in custody at Denver City Jail

DENVER — The inmate who briefly escaped from Orange County transport officers in Denver is now in the custody of the Denver City Jail.

There have been no federal charges filed against Brandon Chabuad for his short escape at Denver International Airport Friday July 21, 2023.

RELATED: Inmate escapes from Orange County transport officers at Denver International Airport Friday

Denver County is charging him instead according to the jail.

He is being charged with escape in Denver and is held on a $5,000 bond for the escape charge.

He is unable to bail out right now because of the charges he faces in Orange County. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

