Inmate who briefly escaped from Orange County transport officers in Denver now in custody at Denver City Jail

There have been no federal charges filed against Brandon Chabuad for his short escape at Denver International Airport on Friday July 21, 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The inmate who briefly escaped from Orange County transport officers in Denver is now in the custody of the Denver City Jail.

There have been no federal charges filed against Brandon Chabuad for his short escape at Denver International Airport Friday July 21, 2023.

Denver County is charging him instead according to the jail.

He is being charged with escape in Denver and is held on a $5,000 bond for the escape charge.

He is unable to bail out right now because of the charges he faces in Orange County.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.