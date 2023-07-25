'Great celebration of craft culture' : Beaumont Craft Beer Fest rebrands to Flow Fest

Flow Fest is designed to bring Southeast Texans an even more diverse celebration of craft beverages, outdoor fun, food trucks and entertainment.

BEAUMONT, Texas — After a 7-year-long run, the "Beaumont Craft Beer Fest" is receiving a makeover.

The one-way ticket to beverage paradise will now be known as “Flow Fest".

Flow Fest is designed to bring Southeast Texans an even more diverse celebration of craft beverages, outdoor fun and food trucks, according to a news release from Beaumont Events.

Local band Catalina Wine Mixer will also be providing entertainment at the festival.

The festival is taking place on September 16, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the outdoor plaza on Main Street, in front of the Main Library in Downtown Beaumont.

Tickets for Flow Fest will be available for purchase starting August 2, 2023 at 10 a.m. Due to the overwhelming demand, organizers recommend securing tickets as early as possible.

Tickets to the festival are $40 and include 20 tasting opportunities, commemorative tasting cup and access to all activities.

Director of Event Services for the City of Beaumont Emily Wheeler says the city is thrilled to unveil the reimagined Flow Fest this year.

"The overwhelming success and popularity of the previous Beaumont Craft Beer Fest inspired us to enhance the experience and include an even more diverse range of beverages," Wheeler said. "We are confident that Flow Fest will be a great celebration of craft culture, bringing people together to enjoy Downtown Beaumont and share memorable moments with friends old and new."

Flow Fest is strictly a 21 and up event. Valid ID checks will be in place at the entrance. No pets, coolers, umbrellas, canopies or furniture is allowed, according to the release.

The outdoor event will go on as scheduled, rain or shine.