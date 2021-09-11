'Long Live Clyde' | Family reaches out to memorialize ‘tough, fearless’ twin brother killed in alleged drunk driving accident in Beaumont

This accident marks the second time Clyde Thompson has fallen victim to an alleged drunk driver. In May 2019, the teen was struck while walking home in Houston.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The unimaginable pain of losing her beloved son in a drunk driving accident has dealt a devastating blow to Houston Native, Tamala Johnson

Her son Clyde Thompson's life was cut short at only 19 years old after a suspected drunk driver careened into his car head-on at 2 a.m. Sunday morning on Martin Luther King Parkway.

A student of Lamar University, Thompson was driving with fellow student, 19-year-old Tonysha Lashay Smith, who also died in the accident. According to Beaumont Police Department, a black Chevrolet truck was traveling north in the southbound lanes of MLK Parkway, when it crashed into a gray Nissan Altima.

“My twin brother Clyde Thompson (Man Man) was robbed of his life at the age of 19,” Kiarrah said in a message on GoFundMe. “His life was taken by a drunk driver. Clyde was a dedicated son, brother, college student and athlete. My heart is beyond hurt. Never in one million years did my family and I expect for my brother to fall victim to a drunk driver again.”

Thompson is making a plea on GoFundMe to help cover the costs of Clyde’s expenses. This accident marks the second time Thompson has fallen victim to an alleged drunk driver. In May 2019, Thompson was struck while walking home after a late-night basketball practice near Houston.

Doctors were convinced he'd never walk again, but he defied the odds and rejoined his high school basketball team in January of 2020.

"I'm a miracle," Thompson told our sister station KHOU after his recovery.

“Clyde had so much more to give to the world,” Kiarrah said. “Tough, fearless, and an inspiration to us all; Clyde, we will never forget you.”

The suspected drunk driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and charges are currently pending, according to police.

“Lamar University is deeply saddened at the loss of two LU students in a wreck over the weekend. Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims during this difficult time,” a spokesperson for the university said. “Counselors with the Student Health Center are available for students impacted by this tragedy.”

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story incorrectly referred to Clyde Thompson's twin sister as his brother. 12News regrets the error.