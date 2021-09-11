Nutrition and Services for Seniors hosting 4th Annual Share The Warmth blanket drive

Blanket donations will help the 1,800 homebound elderly and disabled adults in Jefferson and Hardin counties stay warm during the Winter.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Nutrition and Services for Seniors is excited to kick off their 4th Annual Share The Warmth blanket drive to assist the 1,800 homebound elderly and disabled adults in Jefferson and Hardin counties.

With winter approaching, neighbors are in need of items to help keep them warm during the cooler months.

Items may be dropped off at 4590 Concord Road in Beaumont or to JK Subaru at 1800 US-69 in Nederland between now and Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.

MORE | Nutrition and Services for Seniors

Jancy Kimball with Nutrition and Services for Seniors spoke exclusively with 12News about the initiatives the organization holds to aid Southeast Texas seniors in need.

"Our mission is to come up with innovative and effective programming to keep seniors in their home and independent living with dignity for as long as they possibly can," she said.

Kimball says that the simple task of giving away a blanket goes a long way.

"Seniors are amongst the most forgotten demographic we have, and they don't deserve that. They don't deserve to go hungry and they don't deserve to be without transportation. They definitely don't deserve to be cold during the winter months when we can do something about it." she said.

MORE | JK Subaru

Over the past 13 years, Subaru and it's retailers have helped Meals on Wheels to deliver more than 2.3 million meals nationwide to seniors in need through their Subaru Share the Love Event

From Nov. 18, 2021 through Jan. 3, 2022, for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased, Subaru will donate $250 to the customer's choice of participating charities.

Once again, Nutrition and Services for Seniors have been chosen as the hometown charity by JK Subaru in Nederland. With this, you can get a great vehicle and support a great cause.

Meals on Wheels is one of four national charities and has been since the inception of the event. Through this event, as a member of Meals on Wheels America, Nutrition and Services for Seniors will receive a share of the donation from Subaru vehicles sold at participating Subaru Retailers.