Second Harmony Science Academy Campus breaks ground in Beaumont

The new campus will serve 750 students in grades 6 through 12.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Construction on the second Harmony Science Academy campus in Beaumont is underway. School officials broke ground on the facility located at 6490 Phelan Boulevard on May, 26.

The middle and high school will serve grades 6 through 12. It will be part of the TEA recognized "A"-rated district, according to a press release from the Harmony Public Schools.

Anh Gilmore, District Director of Public Relations tells 12News that they hope to open the campus in August of next year.

"We are hoping to accommodate the thousands on the waiting list. And bring in the 750 more students," said Gilmore.

The campus will include several state-of-the-art physics, chemistry, biology, and engineering labs, according to Gilmore.

"It offers a lot of extra curricular activities, like you said the soccer fields and football field. We want out students to be really well- rounded."

Beaumont Mayor Roy West attended Friday's ceremony, saying quote, "Clearly the more opportunities for our youth the better off we all are."

Harmony Public Schools, the company that operates Harmony Science Academy, is a state-wide public charter school system with 61 campuses in 23 cities across Texas.

"It's all about opportunities, and with 60 plus campuses, we are so excited to be growing the home of Beaumont. This is our second campus in Beaumont, it will serve our secondary students.. middle and high school students."

