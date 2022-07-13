Sponsors step up amid inflation to help rebuild Sabine Pass Port Authority’s multi-million project

"The boat ramp has been in some form of disrepair since Harvey and maybe even prior to that Ike damaged some of it," said Port Arthur City Engineer John Cannatella.



Cannatella said high traffic mixed with corrosion has taken its toll on the Sabine Pass public boat ramp over the years.



He says Texas Parks and Wildlife approached the city back in 2019 with funds to help rebuild the boat ramp.



"The funds from Parks and Wildlife are due to expire in May of 2023 so that's why it's imperative that we get to work on this and get it built," Cannatella said.



Despite rising material costs due to inflation, Cannatella said thanks to generous sponsors they'll be able to rebuild the boat ramp.



"We've got the city's commitment to put up a million dollars along with Parks and Wildlife putting up $1.2 million and then Cheniere has offered to donate $125,000 so that we can get this built," Cannatella said.



Cannatella said construction on the public boat ramp here in Sabine Pass should start by September, and he predicts the $2.3 million project will be complete by next spring.



Sabine Pass Port Authority Manager Mark Viator said the upgraded boat ramp will not only help those who keep their boats at the port but also fishermen and others as well.

