Sponsors step up amid inflation to help rebuild Sabine Pass Port Authority’s multi-million project

SABINE PASS, Texas — The public boat ramp located at Broadway and South First Street in Sabine Pass has rebar sticking out, cracks in the concrete docks, and other issues only made worse by recent storms like Harvey and Rita.
The City of Port Arthur first received $1.2 million in funds for the project from Texas Parks And Wildlife back in 2019.
While the cost of the project has gone up due to inflation, they say they remain committed to fixing up the boat ramp.
"The boat ramp has been in some form of disrepair since Harvey and maybe even prior to that Ike damaged some of it," said Port Arthur City Engineer John Cannatella.
Cannatella said high traffic mixed with corrosion has taken its toll on the Sabine Pass public boat ramp over the years.
He says Texas Parks and Wildlife approached the city back in 2019 with funds to help rebuild the boat ramp.
"The funds from Parks and Wildlife are due to expire in May of 2023 so that's why it's imperative that we get to work on this and get it built," Cannatella said.
Despite rising material costs due to inflation, Cannatella said thanks to generous sponsors they'll be able to rebuild the boat ramp.
"We've got the city's commitment to put up a million dollars along with Parks and Wildlife putting up $1.2 million and then Cheniere has offered to donate $125,000 so that we can get this built," Cannatella said.
Cannatella said construction on the public boat ramp here in Sabine Pass should start by September, and he predicts the $2.3 million project will be complete by next spring.
Sabine Pass Port Authority Manager Mark Viator said the upgraded boat ramp will not only help those who keep their boats at the port but also fishermen and others as well.
"Jefferson County Maritime Division puts in here,” Viator said. “The Game Wardens, the Texas General Land Office. Other government entities put in here and get to get down the ship channel."
Cannatella said giving the boat ramp a makeover is part of their plan to meet the growth and investment in Sabine Pass.
"There's a lot of activity down in Sabine Pass that we want to be able to accommodate and facilitate their needs in the future," Cannatella said.
Cannatella said the new boat ramp will feature steel pilings, redone concrete walkways, a new picnic area, and also covered fish cleaning stations.
He said it should all be ready to go next spring.