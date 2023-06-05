Region 5 names Dr. Stuart Kieschnick as Texas Association of School Boards 2023 Superintendent of the Year

Region 5 Executive Director Dr. Byron Terrier says Dr. Stuart Kieschnick has exhibited expectational leadership toward improving Nederland ISD student performance.

NEDERLAND, Texas — Region 5 Education Service Center has named their regional winner for Texas Association of School Boards 2023 Superintendent of the Year.

Nederland Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Kieschnick was awarded this recognition after being superintendent for three years and 23 total years in administrative experience, according to a news release from Region 5 Education Center.

Region 5 Executive Director Dr. Byron Terrier says Kieschnick has exhibited expectational leadership toward improving student performance.

"He was chosen for his strong leadership skills, unwavering dedication to improving the quality of education in Nederland ISD and steadfast commitment to the Nederland community," Terrier said.

Dr. Kieschnick has consistently demonstrated his ability to lead the district through challenging circumstances, including the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple natural disasters and a frightening incident involving a hoax active shooter threat at the high school, according to his letter of nomination.

Terrier says the knowledge gained from the active shooter hoax helped prepare the district for a potential real-life situation by enhancing safety and security.

During a presentation at the annual Texas Association of Secondary School Principals conference in Austin, Kieschnick was able to share his experience and findings.

During COVID-19 pandemic, Terrier says Kieschnick made the recommendation to use ESSER education funds to hire many reading and math interventionists.

The Nederland ISD board “believes this significant investment decision by Dr. Kieschnick was a key factor in effectively decreasing learning loss and helping students quickly get back on track," according to the release.

Kieschnick was nominated for the position by the Nederland ISD school board and a non-biased selection team of school board members from various districts made the final selection.

He will be interviewed as a regional winner in late summer by the TASB State Selection Committee. Five finalists will then be chosen to proceed in the process for the State Superintendent of the Year award.

Kieschnick's letter of recommendation credits him for the district’s successes under his leadership, including the district’s achievement of an “A” Accountability rating, implementation of antibullying measures and tip-off reports and the strategic move of placing 5th grade back to elementary campuses.

“Dr. Kieschnick wholeheartedly embraces the idea that the school belongs to the community and serves as its steward. It is apparent that he considers it an honor and privilege to be the Superintendent of Nederland ISD and strives to bring passion to the job every day," Terrier said. "Region 5 is very proud of Dr. Kieschnick and his accomplishments. Please join us in recognizing him for this very prestigious award. Congratulations to Dr. Kieschnick and Nederland ISD."