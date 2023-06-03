Murder-suicide investigation underway after husband kills wife, himself at Capital One bank in Port Arthur

Judge Brad Burnett says a man in his late 50's shot his wife, who was in her late 40's. She died at the scene. He then shot himself and died at the hospital.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A husband and wife are both dead following what police are calling a murder-suicide Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened Saturday, June 3, 2023 outside the Capital One bank in Port Arthur.

The woman was in a black Nissan in the ATM lane outside the bank at 2950 Highway 365, according to Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 7 Judge Brad Burnett.

The husband came in the front of the parking lot, pulled up perpendicular and got out of his Camaro and shot a pistol several times, according to Burnett.

Burnett says the husband shot two shots through the Nissan's windshield. At least one bullet struck his wife in the head. She died at the scene.

The husband went back to his car and shortly drove forward. He then stopped the car, turned the gun to his head and shot himself.

The man was rushed to Christus St. Elizabeth hospital in Beaumont, where he died.

The husband was in his late 50's and the wife was in her late 40's. An autopsy has been ordered by Burnett.

Burnett says names of the victims will be release Sunday.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.