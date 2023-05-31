Beaumont Police issue arrest warrant for Game X Change armed robbery suspect

Police have obtained an aggravated robbery warrant for Brandon Tyrone Mayberry. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police have identified a suspect caught on surveillance video robbing a Beaumont video game store at gunpoint in April.

Two men armed with handguns walked into the Game X Change at 4105 Dowlen Rd in Beaumont on April 25, 2023, and robbed the store according to a previously Beaumont Police Department news release.

Police say the two men stole both cash and video games in the robbery.

Police have obtained an aggravated robbery warrant for Brandon Tyrone Mayberry in connection to the armed robbery.

Mayberry is suspected in several other robberies in Beaumont and surrounding counties, according to an updated Beaumont Police Department news release.

He used stolen vehicles in all robberies he is suspected to be involved in. The last two vehicles were Kia's, which have both been recovered.

Police say they received new information that Mayberry was in a "newer white car" on Wednesday, according to the release.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

The other suspect involved in this armed robbery was arrested on May 25, 2023.

20-year-old Beaumont man Daniel Leatherwood was arrested on an unrelated charge. He was later taken into custody for the robbery after speaking with detectives.

