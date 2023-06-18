Preliminary autopsy results for Houston rapper Big Pokey don't reveal cause of death, toxicology pending

Judge Tom Gillam III tells 12News that preliminary autopsy results for Milton Powell, otherwise known as Big Pokey, didn't indicate a "pathological cause of death."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Preliminary autopsy results were not able to determine the cause of death of a Houston rapper that died after passing out at a bar in Beaumont

On Sunday, June 18, 2023, Beaumont Police were dispatched to Pour09 Bar & Rooftop to assist fire and EMS from 12:03 a.m. to 12:43 a.m.

Milton Powell, 48, better known by his stage name Big Pokey, made an appearance at the bar in Beaumont for a Juneteenth celebration

Videos circulating on social media show the rapper on the second floor of the bar talking to a DJ when he passed out. A woman was seen in the video pushing her way through saying she was a nurse and beginning to assist him.

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 8 Judge Tom Gillam III says Big Pokey was taken to St. Elizabeth hospital in Beaumont where he later died.

Gillam III confirmed to 12News Tuesday that preliminary autopsy results for Big Pokey did not indicate a "pathological cause of death."

Autopsy results are pending toxicology. This usually takes between 30 and 90 days, according to Gillam III.

On Saturday, June 24, 2023, Pour09 will be celebrating their two-year anniversary and paying tribute to Big Pokey from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Half of all ticket sales from the event will be donated to the rapper's family.

Houston-based DJ Mr. Rogers and Comedian Bubba Dub will host the event.

Don't miss happy hour 🥂Tuesday-Friday 3PM-8PM & all day Sundays! • We will be dedicating our two year anniversary party... Posted by Pour09 Bar & Rooftop on Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Before his tragic death, Big Pokey was scheduled to perform at the City of Baytown's Juneteenth celebration at 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, according to the event's website.

Posts on social media showed him performing in Baytown.

Big Pokey was one of the original members of hip-hop group Screwed Up Click that included other Houston icons DJ Screw, Fat Pat, Z-Ro, Lil' Keke, and Lil' Flip.

The owner of Pour09, Min Dai, confirmed to 12News they had Beaumont Police officers on hand for the concert.

Dai says Big Pokey was able to get medical help and transported to the hospital instantly.

The owner also said it was a, "very sad incident."

Port Arthur native and rapper Bun B posted the following message honoring Big Pokey on his Instagram Sunday morning:

"I wasn’t ready for this. One of the most naturally talented artists in the city. Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate. He’d pull up, do what he had to do and head home. One of the pillars of our city. If heart of gold was a person. Iconic member of the SUC. There will never be another and will be missed dearly. We love and honor you Sensei. Rest in heaven."

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.