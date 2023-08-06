U.S. Marshals arrest another suspect in fatal shooting of 26-year-old Beaumont man

Jamal McCain, 39, was arrested Tuesday morning by U.S. Marshals in San Antonio.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police announced Tuesday that a suspect wanted in the shooting death of a 26-year-old Beaumont man earlier this month was arrested Tuesday morning in San Antonio.

Jamal McCain, 39, was arrested in San Antonio Tuesday morning by U.S. Marshals based on information from the Beaumont Police Department.

McCain was wanted in connection with the June 6, 2023, murder of Curtis Crawford, 26, of Beaumont.

Bond for McCain has already been set at $1 million.

Janesya Kimorie Limbrick, 28, was also arrested in connection with Crawford's death on the same evening as the fatal shooting.

Her bond is also $1 million.

Previously police said they were looking for a "person of interest" in the case but have not released his name or description.

Police are still looking for him at this time.

Curtis Crawford, 26, of Beaumont, was found dead by police just after 3 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Pointe North Apartments according to Beaumont Police.

Limbrick was previously identified as a person of interest as police believed she was with Crawford at the time of the shooting. She spoke with detectives the afternoon before she was arrested.

Officers were called to the scene in the 3700 block of Magnolia Ave at 3:07 a.m. after Crawford was found and reported to be unresponsive police said.

"A person that was unresponsive and on the ground near building 15. When officers arrived, they located, Mr. Crawford. He was deceased from gunshot wounds," said Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley.

Police say they believe he was shot sometime between midnight and about 1 a.m. according to a news release.

