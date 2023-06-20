Detectives seek public's help in solving cold case of Beaumont father killed in 2017

On June 20, 2017, 28-year-old Alkevin Glenn Mire and his 7-year-old daughter were found shot inside a home. Mire later died at the hospital.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police Department detectives are seeking the public's help in solving the case of Beaumont father that was killed in 2017.

On Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 28-year-old Alkevin Glenn Mire and his 7-year-old daughter were found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home in the 4500 block of Harding Drive around 1 a.m.

Mire was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His daughter was transported to a Houston hospital for medical treatment and suffered serious injuries as a result of the shooting.

She's physically recovered since then, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Detectives hope to shed light on the case in hopes that someone will come forward with information to bring closure and justice to the family.

A friend of the family who wished to remain anonymous previously talked to 12News and said Mire was a very good father to his little girl.

“He was the epitome of a good father, he took his daughter with him you know wherever he went," said Mire’s friend. "It’s still a tragedy, so much is going on with kids and so much is going on and the main thing is for the community to come together."

Mire was well known in the community as a barber who cut hair from his own home and as a rapper.

“It’s something different, he’s someone so peaceful someone who is against violence, it’s just so bad,” they said.

At the time of the shooting in June 2017, it was Beaumont’s 7th homicide of the year and several city officials gathered for a meeting to ensure the public that police will crack down on violence in the city.

“We are here today to ensure the citizens of Beaumont that well do whatever it takes to make our citizens safe,” Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary previously told 12News.

Mire’s friend previously said he thinks his friend was targeted and demands justice.

“We want justice, we really want to find out who did it,” they said.