Port Neches, Houston men plead guilty to trafficking PCP, fentanyl through Southeast Texas

PORT NECHES, Texas — Two men pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking violations Wednesday in the Eastern District of Texas.



Arthur Wilson McDaniels, 46, of Houston and Marcus Terrance Weathersby, 49, of Port Neches, each pleaded guilty before US Magistrate Judge Zack Hawthorn, according to a news release from the office of US Attorney Brit Featherston.

Court documents say that in January 2022, local law enforcement and federal agents began investigating a drug trafficking conspiracy involving phencyclidine (PCP) and fentanyl in Jefferson County.

The investigation revealed McDaniels was supplying drugs from Houston to Weathersby in Port Neches for further distribution in the area, according to the release.

Law enforcement seized about 1.7 kilograms of PCP and three ounces of fentanyl during the course of the investigation.

McDaniels and Weathersby were indicted by a federal grand jury on May 11, 2022.



McDaniels pleaded guilty Wednesday, November 2, 2022 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute PCP and fentanyl.

Weathersby pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.



“If you are dealing dangerous drugs in our community we are coming after you,” said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston in the release. “These drugs are capable of killing many people. There is a dangerous wave of illegal fentanyl poisoning our citizens. Please talk about this, discuss this, share this message with others to save a life."

Featherston says that in 2022, fentanyl is suspected of killing more Americans than car crashes and gun crimes combined



McDaniels faces up to 40 years in federal prison while Weathersby faces up to life in federal prison.

Sentencing hearings will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the US Probation Office, according to the release.



This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Port Arthur Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Michael Anderson.