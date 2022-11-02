Woodville Police, Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in 'hell-bound' burglary of 3 churches on Sunday night

Thousands in cash and debit cards, guitars and electronics were stolen in the church burglaries.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Woodville are looking for the man who they believe committed what Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers is calling the "hell-bound" burglary of three churches in one night.

Surveillance cameras caught the man authorities believe committed three church burglaries Sunday night, October 30, 2022, in Woodville according to a Facebook post by the crime stoppers group.

Thousands in cash and debit cards, guitars and electronics were stolen from Magnolia Hills Baptist Church and Woodville Pentecostal Church according to the Facebook post.

Both churches are on West U.S. Highway 190.

The suspect was caught on camera inside the Fellowship Church on U.S. Highway 69 where he was seen going through drawers in an office and leaving in a dark colored sedan according to the post.

The suspect was last seen driving south on U.S. Highway 69 as he left Fellowship Church.

Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers is asking for information about the crimes from anyone who may recognize the suspect or knows what happened to the stolen items.

Anyone with such information is asked to call Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS or visit their website at 639TIPS.com/unsolved-crimes.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

