Port Neches community gathers to mourn loss, remember life of beloved high school senior

PORT NECHES, Texas — Members of the Port Neches Community gathered Tuesday night to honor and remember the life of one of their own.

Morgan Christian died from an unknown medical condition on Friday, October 14, 2022. She was 17 years old.

Christian was a senior at Port Neches-Groves High School. She played the flute for the Purple Pride Band and was a member of the NDN Press.

Both organizations came together to plan the candlelight vigil. The vigil began in the auxiliary gym at the high school and moved outside to the band practice field once it gets dark.

Attendees used candles to light up the field in Christian's honor. One person who attended the vigil was Mike Tobias.

Tobias was not only Christian's photography teacher, but he is also her uncle.

"There's something about having a family member in your classroom every other day, and then seeing her, " Tobias said. "So, as far as being a student here, that's something I'm definitely going to miss."

Tobias was the first to bring up the idea of a vigil for his niece.

"I sort of like threw it out there, 'Hey, you know, this is something that we could do,'" Tobias said. "I left it to my students. As soon as I said, they ran with it. This is student-led. This is not me arranging it."

The family won’t know for sure what exactly caused Morgan’s death until they get an autopsy report. However, they want Tuesday night to be about memories of her life.

"We do want them to sort of reflect on, at some point, like the happier moments you know," Tobias said. "Do you remember when this happened or happier times?"

One moment Tobias recalled was a recent trip to San Antonio his niece and seven other journalism students took.

"Had the greatest time in the world," Tobias "It was a weekend of playing songs in the van all the way there. We had our class sessions there. We were able to explore the city, learn some things. She came back with two awards for photography."

Tobias said they will eventually ask for the community's help in organizing a scholarship in her honor. For right now, they just want the community to grieve with them.

Morgan Christian's funeral will be held on Sunday, October 23, 2022. There will be a visitation from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Port Arthur and the funeral will follow.

Interment will take place at the Greenlawn Cemetery.

Christian's family wants to list the Purple Pride Band and NDN press as honorary pallbearers. Those who attend are asked to wear Friday Purple Pride Band pep rally shirts and NDN Press shirts to the service, not black clothing.