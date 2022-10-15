'We light a light for Morgan' : Candlelight service planned as Port Neches-Groves ISD mourns sudden loss of student

"We welcome you to join us as we light a light for Morgan."

PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches-Groves Independent School District staff and students are mourning the sudden loss of one of their own.

Morgan Christian was a member of the Purple Pride Band and NDN Press. A candlelight service will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in remembrance of her, according to the NDN Press Facebook page.

The night will start with a large group session in the band hall at 6:30 p.m., courtesy of the Purple Pride Band. Around 7:15 p.m., attendees will go outside to light a candle in honor of Christian.

"All are invited to attend," the NDN Press said in a Facebook release. "We welcome you to join us as we light a light for Morgan."

At the service, attendees will share stories and fond memories they have of Christian.

Port Neches-Groves ISD students are inviting spiritual leaders and counselors to help answer questions and provide comfort.

Counselors were available for students on Friday, and district officials said they will be available for as long as students will need them.

The district is asking Southeast Texas to keep the staff, students, and the family and friends of Christian in their thoughts and prayers.

From a NDN Press release:

LIGHT FOR MORGAN: Our family is hurting for the loss of our friend and classmate. We invite all who knew her, we’re friends with her, band mates, press mates, to light a LIGHT FOR MORGAN on Tuesday night.

We’ll start the night off with a large group session in the band hall, courtesy of the Purple Pride Band, at 6:30 p.m.

Our students are sending invitations to their spiritual leaders and counselors to help be on hand to help answer questions, or for comfort, as we share stories and memories of her.

At around 7:15, we’ll venture outside to light a candle.

All are invited to attend. We welcome you to join us as we light a light for Morgan