Port Arthur residents want answers, actions to ongoing problem concerning trash pickup delays

Members of the community said they have brought their concerns to the city, with little to no success.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Members of the Port Arthur community said they want answers and actions to a situation that they have been dealing with for far too long.

Residents are expressing their frustrations about trash that they said is being left on curbs weeks past pick up day.

“Our trash might get picked up tomorrow like it's supposed to, and it might not,” Kiersten Linscombs, Highland Heights resident, said. “They just decide when they want to come at this point.”

“I talked to the city manager, had a meeting with him over a year ago, and he promised and promised and promised but always the trucks are broke down,” Buddy Simons, Highland Heights resident said.

Residents said the city is doing a good job with regular garbage pickup, but heavy trash can be left on curbs for weeks at a time. Simmons said he and his neighbors are constantly being greeted by a pile of left behind waste.

“The thing is the whole neighborhood, they don't pick up in, and our neighborhood looks terrible,” Simmons said.

Simmons said trash was not an issue until after Hurricane Harvey.

“We have a schedule with the city,” Simmons said. “Our trash is supposed to be [picked up] every other Tuesday. That's twice a month. That has not been followed.”

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, the Port Arthur City Council voted to increase trash fees by $2.50. Residents said they do not mind paying, buy they would like their moneys worth.

“We are paying for these services,” Simmons said. “It's not a convenience. It's a service.”

Members of the Port Arthur community said the ongoing issue has left them wondering where their tax dollars are going.

“We pay for trash pickup,” Toni Hass, Highland Heights resident, said. “We don't get proper garbage cans. We don't have lids to other trash cans. I literally want to move out of this.”

12News reached out to the Port Arthur City Manger for comment and will update this article if and when we receive any. Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie said he is working to get the trash pickup schedule to find out where the dump trucks are going.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.