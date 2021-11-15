An attorney for Tamara Byrd said she has not spoken to the media because her sole focus has been on Ezra, who passed away Sunday at Texas Children's Hospital.

HOUSTON — Ezra Blount's mother had been at his bedside at Texas Children's Hospital for more than a week before his death Sunday, her attorney said in a statement.

Nine-year-old Ezra was the 10th -- and youngest -- victim of the Nov. 5 tragedy after he suffered critical injuries during the Travis Scott concert at Astroworld Festival.

Ezra's mother, Tamara Byrd, lives in Denton and has not spoken publicly because her attorney said her sole focus has been on her little boy. She did release a brief statement.

“Tamara wants to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support," attorney Paul A. Grinke said. "She asks for privacy. She asks for continued prayer.”

Grinke is representing Bryd in a lawsuit that names: Travis Scott, under his real name Jacques Berman Webster II; Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.; Live Nation Worldwide, Inc.; Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation; Contemporary Services Corporation; and Scoremore Holdings, LLC.

Ezra's father, Treston Blount, has also filed a lawsuit and is represented by attorney Ben Crump.

The 9-year-old was on his father's shoulders watching Scott, his favorite rapper, but Treston said he passed out when the crowd began pushing. Ezra fell to the ground and when Treston came to, he was gone.

The family found him hours later but he was in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator.