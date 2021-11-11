Southwest Airlines employee taken to hospital after being assaulted by passenger at Dallas Love Field, officials say

The airline said a passenger was "verbally and physically assaulting" an operations agent during boarding on Saturday.

DALLAS — A Southwest Airlines employee had to be taken to a hospital after airline officials said she was assaulted by a passenger during boarding on Saturday.

In a statement to WFAA, a spokesperson for the airline said the incident happened at Dallas Love Field airport. According to the spokesperson, a passenger was "verbally and physically assaulting" an employee before a flight to La Guardia airport.

The spokesperson said the employee was transported to a hospital but that her condition is unknown. "We have a Station Manager with her at the hospital with the full support of her Southwest Family sending our thoughts, prayers and love."

Dallas police said the passenger had gone to the back of the plane during boarding and had a "verbal altercation" with a flight attendant who asked the passenger to leave the plane. According to police, the passenger went to the front of the plane, had a "verbal altercation" with another flight attendant and hit that attendant in the head with a fist.

The passenger was taken into custody by law enforcement, police said. Details such as her identity and possible charges were not immediately released.

"Southwest Airlines maintains a zero-tolerance policy regarding any type of harassment or assault and fully support our Employee as we cooperate with local authorities regarding this unacceptable incident," Southwest Airlines' statement read.

Experts say they have seen an increase in unruly passengers amid the COVID-19 pandemic and that it is a trend that needs to be addressed.

“Since the pandemic began, we’ve been seeing an increase in flight attendant assaults," Paul Hartshorn Jr., national communications chair for the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, told WFAA in October. "We’ve been seeing verbal assaults on our flight attendants every day, it’s safe to say, and physical attacks increasing.”