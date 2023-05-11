23-year-old Port Arthur man indicted on aggravated sexual assault of a child charges

Chad Deshawn Holmes, 23, is accused of assaulting a child at least three times over a two-day period after giving her "a substance that could impair her judgement."

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur man has been indicted on aggravated sexual assault of a child charges.

Chad Deshawn Holmes, 23, is accused of assaulting a child at least three times over a two-day period after giving her "a substance that could impair her judgement", according to a probable cause affidavit.

The victim was interviewed at the Garth House in Beaumont and other evidence was collected that led to the charge.

If convicted, Holmes faces a minimum of five years and a maximum sentence of life in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.