x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

23-year-old Port Arthur man indicted on aggravated sexual assault of a child charges

Chad Deshawn Holmes, 23, is accused of assaulting a child at least three times over a two-day period after giving her "a substance that could impair her judgement."
Credit: JCSO

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur man has been indicted on aggravated sexual assault of a child charges. 

Chad Deshawn Holmes, 23, is accused of assaulting a child at least three times over a two-day period after giving her "a substance that could impair her judgement", according to a probable cause affidavit.

The victim was interviewed at the Garth House in Beaumont and other evidence was collected that led to the charge.

If convicted, Holmes faces a minimum of five years and a maximum sentence of life in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. 

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device  

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories 

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com 

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App 

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas. 

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

Send us a news tip | Download our app 12News “In the Know” Newsletter 

Also on 12NewsNow.com… 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

DPS investigating after multi-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler shuts down IH-10 eastbound in Fannett area

Before You Leave, Check This Out