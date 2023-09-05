NWS: Straight line winds cause Orange County damage in Monday's storms

Winds blew the roof off of a salon in Pinehurst.

ORANGE, Texas — Damage left behind in Orange County after severe storms ripped through Southeast Texas Monday afternoon and evening were not due to a tornado.

Straight line winds are the culprit behind the damage on Monday according to meteorologist Doug Cramer, of the National Weather Service office in Lake Charles.

Cramer was in Orange Thursday morning surveying damage and says that 85 mph straight line winds and not a tornado are what left the damage.

Often with high winds during a thunderstorm people think tornadoes, but, during most years, straight line winds from thunderstorms trigger far more damage reports than tornadoes according to the NWS website.

Straight line winds are thunderstorm winds without any rotation according to the weather service.

A common cause of damage from a thunderstorm are downbursts" that can reach over 100 mph and are caused by air being dragged down by the rain.

The air reaches the ground and spreads out across the land in a straight line according to the website.

Two businesses in Pinehurst felt the impacts of those winds.

Owner of Hair & CO. Ramona Walker is struggling with the aftermath of storms.

For the last 15 years, she's been servicing the Pinehurst area, but on Tuesday, she spent the day ripping out the floors to dry out the inner parts of her salon that was damaged.

"My heart is divided between my home and my kids and my business," Walker said.

The salon was in service during Monday's storms. Walker says two employees were inside with their clients.

"They were very quick thinking, they took cover quick. They ran to the restroom to take cover, and they were fine. Thank God they were here because we were able to get eyes on the situation," Walker said.

Water was dripping inside on the equipment and their roof was blown off and partially across the street.

"We just want to dry out the salon, and many girls are getting temporary jobs because they need to work. This is our income," Walker said.

And across the street, Nan's Floral & Wedding Designs says they weathered out the storm

"Three seconds later, across the street we could see the tail of the tornado coming. I saw a sign being ripped out then I turned it this way and I saw the stop lights turning," said Co-owner Georgia Hopson.

While the shop didn't sustain damage, they are still without power. Hopson is worried about the shop's fresh flowers.

"It's Mother's Day weekend. We have several thousand of flowers coming in. We are like where are we going to put all these flowers," Hopson said.

Nan's Floral shop is open to sell arrangements through Mother's Day and Hair & CO. is continuing to work on fixing the interior of their salon to hopefully reopen their doors soon.

