Power City | Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce holds 4th Annual Industry Show with record-number vendors

The sold-out event at the Bob Bowers Civic Center was the chamber’s biggest yet, with a total of 110 vendors.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Building power city partnerships was the objective of the Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce 4th Annual Industry Show on Wednesday.

"We have 110 companies here today and it's their opportunity to share their services, their goods with petrochemicals, LNG, refiners, contractors, hospitals,” said Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce President Pat Avery.

Vendors ranged from energy companies to video marketing services. Owner of BMAX Inc Productions Bonnie McMillen Revia was blown away with the turnout of the event.

"I really I didn't know what to expect since it is my first time, but I am just blown away with the amount of interest with people have been coming through and like I don't think they expected to see me here you know, they're thinking industrial, but then when they see what I do, and they say, oh, yeah, I mean, who doesn't need advertising,” she said.

Michael Leonard with Doggett Equipment Services Group, based out of Houston, says they came for the first time last year.

"We went back to Houston, went back to the office and we joined the Port Arthur Chamber. I was telling all my peers that hey, we need to get involved over here,” Leonard said.

Opportunity is what drew them here, but growth is why they came back.

"We know the growth here. The industrial growth here in Southeast Texas is just incredible,” Leonard said.

Attendees had a chance to walk the room and explore new business opportunities.

Avery says every year the demand increases.

"We are probably going to have to put up a tent because there's nowhere else bigger than the Bob Bowers Civic Center in Port Arthur, Texas to have this event,” she said.

Revia is confident she will be returning.

“Absolutely. I will be back next year. Yes, I already know,” she said.

Avery also encourages people to join the Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce. The membership luncheon on August 23 will feature House of Representative Speaker Dade Phelan as a guest speaker.



