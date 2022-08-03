Man accused of shooting victim in both legs at Louis Manor Apartments in 2019 found not guilty

Holmes said her client was not the aggressor and there was no reason for the woman who was shot to be at the apartment building when the shooting happened.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A man charged with aggravated assault for a 2019 shooting at the Louis Manor Apartments in Port Arthur has been found not guilty.

35-year-old Sean Girratana Flythe was accused of shooting a woman in the legs after an argument on July 9, 2019.

Defense Attorney Brittanie Holmes told the jury that Flythe lived at the apartment complex, not the woman who was shot.

Holmes said her client was not the aggressor, and there was no reason for the woman who was shot to be at the apartment building when the shooting happened.

Homes' trial began Monday afternoon before Judge Raquel West in the 252nd District Court.

Both sides rested Wednesday around 1:15 p.m., and he was found not guilty after about an hour of deliberations.

From the original Port Arthur Police Department news release:

On July 9, 2019 at 8:02 p.m., Officers with the Port Arthur Police Department were dispatched to the Louis Manor Apartment Complex, 1300 Joe Louis Avenue, in reference to a possible gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, they discovered a 35 year old female black Port Arthur Resident with a single gunshot wound to her lower extremities.

The victim was transported by Ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment for her non-life threatening injury. Officers were able to develop a suspect, and after an extensive search of the area, the 32 year old male black Port Arthur resident was located, and taken into custody.

The suspect was transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility, where he was charged with Aggravated Assault w/a Deadly Weapon. This case is currently still under investigation.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.