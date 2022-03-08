'I'm not going to stop' | Mother of man shot, killed by Port Neches Police speaks out after grand jury clears officers of charges

Both involved officers completed assessments of their mental and psychological state, were debriefed and are now cleared for return to full duty.

PORT NECHES, Texas — A heartbroken mother is speaking out after a Jefferson County grand jury "no-billed" a pair of Port Neches officers involved in a shooting that left her 21-year-old son dead in early July.

Neither officer will face charges in the shooting death of Trevon Darion Hull. Michelle Minix is Hull's mother, and she said she still has questions about the day her son died.

"My daughter was sitting right here, and she took off running down the hallway screaming. I asked what happened. I'm not sure ma'am, I'm not sure," Minix said. "I never got an answer from no body until this day of what really happened, and I have been going off the news to see what happened."

Minix said she will continue to push forward until she gets her questions answered.

"I'm not going to stop, I'm not," Minix said. "I'm going to keep putting stuff on Facebook. I have things that need to be sent, and representation, legal representation. We are going to keep it rolling with how it's rolling, and I'm not going to stop at a grand jury because it doesn't make sense."

Minix says her son was at the Merriman Square Townhomes that morning to visit his girlfriend.

"I called him out there...they were dating. Her parents went off to work and he went over there," she said.

The mom says she knows her son made mistakes, but he loved his family. Minix is still trying to wrap her head around what happened.

"Even with the trouble he got into, he would never ever let you see him like that. He was always smiling and laughing," she said.

The officers involved were previously placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. Now that the investigation is complete, they have been cleared for return to full duty, according to a news release from the Port Neches Police Department.

Both officers were debriefed and completed assessments of their mental and psychological state and are cleared to go back to work Friday, August 5, 2022, according to Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine.

Hull was shot and killed on July 5, 2022. The Texas Rangers completed its investigation into the officer-involved shooting at the end of July.

The shooting took place on a cul-de-sac outside the Merriman Square Townhomes.

Port Neches Police responded to the 2100 block of Merriman shortly after 7 a.m., after receiving a call regarding a suspicious vehicle parked outside of a residence. When police got to the scene, they found Hull in a car.

Hull attempted to get away from the officers in a stolen vehicle but crashed into a patrol unit, according to a Port Neches Police Department release.

Police said Hull got out of the vehicle with a handgun, at which point officers began to fire their weapons at him. Hull was treated at the scene but died due to injuries.

Neither officer was injured during the shooting.

At the time of the shooting, Hull had an active warrant out for his arrest because he violated probation on a burglary charge.

From a Port Neches Police Department news release...

At approximately 7:02am 7/5/2022, Port Neches Police officers responded to the 2100 block of Merriman in reference to a suspicious vehicle parked outside a residence. Upon arrival they encountered a wanted suspect who attempted to evade officers in a stolen vehicle and crashed into a patrol unit. The suspect exited the vehicle pointing a handgun, at which time officers discharged their firearms at the suspect. The suspect was treated by EMS but succumbed to his injuries. The officer-involved shooting incident was investigated by the Texas Rangers and the results of the investigation were presented to the Jefferson County Grand Jury on August 3rd, 2022. In accordance with standard protocol, the officers were placed on administrative leave during the investigation. Both involved officers completed assessments of their mental and psychological state and were debriefed and have been cleared for return to full duty. On August 3rd, 2022 the Jefferson County Grand Jury no-billed both involved officers.