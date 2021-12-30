Boss Burger food truck back in business after owner's months-long battle with COVID-19

After a long, grueling battle with COVID-19, beloved small business owner Joe Oates opened his food truck once again.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Boss Burger is back in business.



"It's my boy he's back," said Nederland resident Shawn Nguyen.

Nguyen like many other Southeast Texans was thrilled to see Oates back in action on Thursday with Boss Burger.

He said the burgers are great but being around Oats is priceless.

"It's that personality that makes you want to try something, and he's notorious for that like getting you to try something good," Nguyen said.

Oates battled the coronavirus for almost three months at St. Luke's Hospital in Houston before being discharged in early November.

He said the support from the Southeast Texas community all along has been overwhelming.

"A lot of people turn from customers to peeps. And then they turn into friends. And that's what I miss the most," Oates said.

Oates said he's been on oxygen and it can be a struggle at times just to walk.

"Learning to walk again. Learning to turn over. To trust myself to sit up and not fall over. That was a pain. That was a whole other experience," Oates said.

And while he isn't able to be as involved in cooking up burgers as he used to be, he said he's grateful to be alive.

"I'm good. I've got 35 years of cooking, plus a few more with this trailer. I'm done. I can step down and let the young train them you know," Oates said.

Nguyen who's been a boss burger regular for two years says he believes the power of prayer played a role in joe being where he is today.

"Guess what he's here right now serving up good delicious burgers and bringing a smile to everyone's faces," Nguyen said.

if you ask joe he doesn't hesitate to say who he missed the most.

"[It’s] the people," Oates said.

And they missed him too.

"I'm not going to let you go without a hug. You guys are important to me," Oates said.

Oates is looking forward to serving up burgers across Southeast Texas for some time to come.