1 dead, 3 injured in helicopter crash in Polk County

Texas DPS officials said the helicopter crashed in Polk County just before noon on Thursday.

POLK COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and three others were injured Thursday in a helicopter crash in Polk County, according to authorities.

The Texas Department of Public Safety tweeted about the crash, which they said happened just before noon.

Authorities said the Bell 206 helicopter went down in Polk County on Galloway Lane near Livingston while flying over private land for an unknown reason.

The pilot was identified by TxDPS as 73-year-old John Martin, of Montgomery. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Daniel King, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene while Braydon King, 26, and Brocton King, 23, were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The scene was secured and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate, TxDPS said in the tweet.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article when they become available.