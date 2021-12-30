x
LIST: New Year's hours for grocery stores around Southeast Texas

Check with your closest location to confirm hours as they may vary.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Many stores will close early Friday, several hours before the ball drops, and have limited hours Saturday for New Year’s Day.

Most convenience stores, gas stations and drugstores will be open but expect most pharmacies to be closed or reduced hours.

Check with your closest location to confirm hours as they may vary. Curbside pickup hours also may be different from store hours.

H-E-BRegular hours Friday and Saturday. 

KrogerOpen Friday and Saturday. Hours vary by location. 

Market BasketOpen Friday and Saturday. Hours vary by location. 

Sam's ClubClose at 6 p.m. Friday; closed New Year's Day. 

Target8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

WalmartRegular hours Friday and Saturday. 

