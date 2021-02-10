Plane crash causes heavy traffic along Highway 124 in Winnie

WINNIE, Texas — The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid Highway 124 and Broadway Avenue in Winnie after a plane crash.



The sheriff’s office made the announcement around 11:20 a.m. Saturday.



A photo provided by the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office shows the damage. The photo shows a yellow plane overturned alongside the highway. A witness tells 12News it happened near Market Basket.



There were no reported injuries from the crash, according to the sheriff's office.



Traffic is delayed in the area as crews work to clean up after the crash.



It is unclear at this time what caused the plane to crash.



This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.