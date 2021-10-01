Pro-abortion rights Women's March to take place in Austin on Saturday

The group will gather at the Texas State Capitol at 9 a.m. Saturday. The march is one of over 600 that is set to take place across the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas — A group of Texans are set to gather at the State Capitol for a pro-abortion rights march on Saturday.

The aim of the Austin Women’s March is “to demand an end to the dangerous, escalating attacks on reproductive rights and freedoms in this country,” according to a press release. It is set to start at 9 a.m.

The press release said abortion justice is “front and center” in Texas because of the state’s new abortion law.

The law, which went into effect on Sept. 1, bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. Usually, this is around six weeks into a pregnancy before many women know they’re even pregnant. It's the most restrictive ban on abortions in the U.S.

More than 600 different marches will take place across the U.S. on Saturday. The national event is centered around the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, which the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear on Dec. 1. The case stems from a Mississippi law that bans abortion for those pregnant 15 weeks or longer.

The U.S. Supreme Court begins its new term on Monday, Oct. 4.

The Women’s March is asking all attendees to wear a mask and physically distance during the event. Attendees can RSVP to the march online.