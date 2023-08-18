'It's about rescuing the pets' | A Winnie nonprofit needs help to Clear the Shelters

Beaumont Pets Alive is a nonprofit that rescues animals from municipal shelters in Southeast Texas to try and place them with a loving families.

WINNIE, Texas — All month long 12News is working hard to clear the shelters in Southeast Texas. One shelter in particular hasn't been receiving a lot of love.

There have been no adoptions made out of Beaumont Pets Alive during Clear the Shelters.

Beaumont Pets Alive is a nonprofit that rescues animals from municipal shelters in Southeast Texas to try and place them with a loving families. The organization even goes the distance by transporting pets to places as far as Oregon.

They say they're hopeful that people will make the trip to Winnie to give these animals a second chance at life.

"It's about rescuing the pets that are in the pound about to be euthanized. That's what Beaumont Pet's Alive is about, we love to make the area no-kill. We have saved already 3,300 animals since the five years of our inception," said Beaumont Pets Alive Director Dr. Kelly Kays.

One dog in particular is Zeus. He is a one-and-half year old German Sheppard. Zeus is good with other dogs, cats and kids. He gets a bit nervous in new places but warms up quickly. He's a very happy, sweet and playful dog!

Zeus is one of the dozens of animals at Beaumont Pet's Alive that need a good home.

Another furry friend at the shelter is Layla, who has been there the longest.

"Layla is 5-years-old, and she is a boxer cross. She is great in the house. She loves other dogs, small dogs. Whatever she likes to play, she is not going to be great with cats. We would absolutely love for her to get a home at your place," Dr. Kays told 12News.

They even sell pet accessories to raise funds for the animals in their care.

"So we also have a lot of donated items, so if you are looking for a costume for your pet for Halloween or need a collar. We have more than we have out here but you are welcome to come out and shop," said Dr. Kays.

Beaumont Pets Alive is open 7 days a week between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.