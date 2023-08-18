x
Fire departments, Forest Service work to battle wildfire west of Kirbyville

The Kirbyville Fire Department, the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service are battling the fire at FM1013 and CR13.
Credit: Rodney Robison

KIRBYVILLE, Texas — Firefighters are working to battle a wildfire west of Kirbyville in Jasper County. 

The Kirbyville Volunteer Fire Department, the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service are battling the fire at FM1013 and CR13.

The Beech Grove Volunteer Fire Department tells 12News the Forest Service has scooper planes at Dam B being filled with water to assist with the fire.

Scooper planes are at Dam B filling with water headed to Kirbyville woods fire.

Posted by Beech Grove VFD, Jasper TX on Friday, August 18, 2023

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

