Fire departments, Forest Service work to battle wildfire west of Kirbyville

KIRBYVILLE, Texas — Firefighters are working to battle a wildfire west of Kirbyville in Jasper County.
The Kirbyville Volunteer Fire Department, the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service are battling the fire at FM1013 and CR13.
The Beech Grove Volunteer Fire Department tells 12News the Forest Service has scooper planes at Dam B being filled with water to assist with the fire.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.