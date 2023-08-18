65-year-old Colmesneil man gets 50-year sentence for continuous sexual abuse, indecency with a child

In December 2019 a young girl wrote a note to her teacher complaining of sexual abuse.

WOODVILLE, Texas — A 65-year-old Colmesneil man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a young child and indecency with a child.

Kenneth Davis, 65, of Colmesneil was sentenced on Thursday before District Judge Delinda Gibbs-Walker according to a news release from the Tyler County District Attorney's office.

Davis will be 105 years-old before he is eligible for parole on the charges of continuous sexual abuse of a young child and indecency with a child according to the release.

"I believe justice was served today. Fifty years is a life sentence for this defendant," said District Attorney Lucas Babin according to the news release.

In December 2019 a young girl wrote a note to her teacher complaining of sexual abuse by Davis according to court testimony.

The teacher notified authorities and a week later, before deputies contacted him, Davis confessed to his then-wife that he had touched the girl and her younger brother inappropriately according to the release.

The next day Davis told a psychologist that he "rubbed the girl's legs and 'went too far.'"

Both children testified during the trial that their mother had dropped them off at "Uncle Kenneth's" house twice a month for about seven years to spend weekends and sometimes a week at a time with him.

The children were abused every time they went to his home according to evidence presented during the trial.

When the Texas Rangers interviewed Davis he claimed that once in a swimming pool the girl when the girl was 10 or 11-years-old she had put his hand under her bikini top but that nothing else had happened according to testimony.

Davis also told rangers that he had never spoken to anyone else about the accusations which conflicted with testimony by his ex wife and the phycologist.

He also told rangers He'd never been accused of such a crime but evidence presented at trial showed the girl's younger brother had accused Davis of molesting him and showing him pornography a year earlier.

