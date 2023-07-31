BISD teachers are preparing for the school year by learning about conflict resolution in the classroom

They focused on things like classroom management, including being proactive when it comes to discipline, all while showing compassion for students.

BEAUMONT, Texas — With only one week left before school starts, Beaumont ISD teachers are gearing up with staff development.

Throughout the week, teachers will be learning how to deal with conflicts in the classroom.

The tools teachers are learning this week will make teaching easier during the school year.

They went to Odom Academy to sharpen their skills.

They focused on things like classroom management, including being proactive when it comes to discipline, all while showing compassion for students.

At the end of the week there will be a curriculum conference where teachers will be put in students' shoes.

"Having high expectations for teachers, to see how it feels to be in a room, where it's lead with love. But learning is still the main goal. Because that is what we want our students to experience. We want our teachers to experience that as well. So they can carry that on throughout the year," said BISD Director of Professional Development Emily Collins-Davis.

BISD teachers will explore topics including mental health and conflict resolution.