Texas EquuSearch volunteers spend Monday in Orange County conducting search in canal

Captain Joey Jacobs with the Orange County Sheriff's Office tells 12News nothing was found in the canal.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Volunteers with Texas EquuSearch were in Orange County Monday to search a canal.

Captain Joey Jacobs with the Orange County Sheriff's Office was notified by EquuSearch that they would be in the area of Duncan Woods Lane off of FM 1135 to search the canal.

Jacobs tells 12News said nothing was found in the canal.

On July 20, 2023, Texas Equusearch volunteers were in Vidor to assist the Prairie View Police Department with an investigation.

Police in Vidor were notified by Texas EquuSearch that the group would be in the area searching for a missing person, Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll previously told 12News.

During that time, EquuSearch members were set up near the intersection of FM 1132 and Interstate 10.

Officials couldn't confirm whether the search on July 20 is related to the search conducted on July 31.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

